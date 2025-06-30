Vivo X200 FE launch in India soon with 50MP ZEISS camera, 100x zoom, 6500mAh battery

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the X200 FE, which the company is positioning as a compact flagship tailored for users who prioritise portability without compromising on performance. The device, expected to debut soon, brings a range of professional-grade camera features, AI enhancements, and a lightweight design aimed at content creators, travellers, and urban users.

The X200 FE will be Vivo’s first flat-screen compact flagship, featuring a 6.31-inch display and an ultra-slim 7.99mm profile. It will be available in two colour variants: Amber Yellow and Luxe Black. The phone also incorporates Vivo’s Shield Glass protection and is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance.

The X200 FE will feature a triple-camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS, led by a 50MP telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom. It will also include a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Vivo is integrating features like Studio-Quality Aura Light for enhanced low-light performance, as well as ZEISS Multifocal Portraits for varied depth in portrait photography. It will also have Vivo's Street Photography mode.

The Vivo X200 FE will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and house a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

It will run on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 and include tools such as AI Captions, Circle to Search, Live Text, Smart Call Assistant, and document scanning utilities. A dedicated AI suite will offer creative tools like AI Four Seasons Portraits and AI Magic Move. Vivo has also confirmed the integration of Gemini Assistant with Google.

The Vivo X200 FE can be a compelling option for those seeking a premium smartphone experience in a more compact form factor. Vivo hasn't yet announced any pricing details for the X200 FE. The company hasn't revealed a launch date for India. However, it has been teasing the phone on its social media handles, indicating that the launch is imminent.