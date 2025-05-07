Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon, key specs revealed: Report

Vivo is all set to launch its next entrant in the X200 lineup of devices - the X200 FE. The smartphone is set to launch in July, according to a new report by Smartprix.

The report mentions leaks by notable tipster Yogesh Brar, who has given a detailed spec sheet of the upcoming smartphone in India. According to the report, the Vivo X200 FE will be a compact flagship, featuring a flat 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, however, the report claims that there is a possibility that it could be replaced with the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Since it is a part of the X200 series, cameras are set to play a big role. The report mentions that we will see a triple rear camera on the Vivo X200 FE, with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, as well as a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x Telephoto camera. It will also have a 50MP front-facing camera.

Elsewhere, the phone is expected to feature a big 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, IP68/69 rating, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Smartprix also notes that Vivo will bring a ton of AI features on the Vivo X200 FE, including the AI seasonal portraits feature, which has remained China-exclusive until now.

The report also details that the phone will come in two different variants: a 12+256GB, and a 16+512GB model. It is expected to have a software support policy of up to three years of Android version updates and four years of security updates. In terms of pricing, it's expected that the Vivo X200 FE will be launched in July in the ₹50,000-₹60,000 price bracket.