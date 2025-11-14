Vivo X300 and X300 Pro India launch confirmed: What to expect?

vivo has officially set the launch date for its upcoming flagship lineup, the vivo X300 Series, in the Indian market. The series, which is set to include the vivo X300 Pro and the standard vivo X300, will debut, combining a focus on professional-grade imaging with new hardware and software integrations.

The vivo X300 Series will be launching in India in the month of December. The launch is expected to provide comprehensive information on pricing and availability for both models in the new lineup.

A central component of the vivo X Series has been its long-standing collaboration with ZEISS, which shall be a highlight of the new X300 lineup as well.

The vivo X300 Pro will feature a multi-camera setup headlined by a 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, along with a 50 MP ZEISS Gimbal-Grade main camera and a 50 MP ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera. For video, the Pro model will be capable of capturing 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision video.

vivo has also showcased the X300 Pro photographer kit that shall be sold separately and will come with an attachment case and a vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender.

The standard vivo X300 will feature a high-resolution 200 MP ZEISS main camera, and also the ZEISS APO Telephoto Lens, albeit in a 50MP configuration.

The X300 series will be powered by the new Mediatek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor with an integrated vivo V3+ imaging chip. This dual flagship chip design has been made in a collaborative effort by vivo and Mediatek.

Both models showcase a unibody 3D glass design and a flat profile for a smooth feel. The display will have notably thin bezels (1.1 mm on the Pro).

The phones will run on the new OriginOS operating system by vivo, which brings upgraded visual elements like Origin Design and dynamic lock screens, along with other system features like a new vivo Office Kit, that will integrate the smartphone into a broader ecosystem, offering features such as task handoff and screen mirroring with PC/Mac devices.

Pricing & Availability

The X300 Series will be sold on the vivo online store as well as e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The pricing shall be revealed at the time of the launch in December.