Vivo X300 and X300 Pro sale begins in India: Check prices and offers

Vivo launched its latest generation X series models, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, in India on December 2, 2025. The flagship smartphone series is now available for purchase in the country. The Vivo X300 models impress with their camera capabilities, design, and flagship performance. In addition to the upgrades, Vivo has also transformed from FunTouchOS to Android 16-based OriginOS 6, bringing new UI experiences.

Advertisement

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Prices in India

The Vivo X300 comes at a starting price of Rs 75,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The smartphone also comes in 12GB RAM + 512GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options, which are priced at Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999, respectively. The Vivo X300 will be available in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colours.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro will be available in just a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Buyers can get the device in Dune Gold and Elite Black colours. Buyers can also get the Telephoto Extender kit with the smartphone, which costs Rs 18,999.

Advertisement

Vivo X300 Series Sale Offer and Availability

The Vivo X300 series will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and offline retail stores as well. With the purchase, buyers can avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months. Vivo is also offering an exchange bonus on trade-in and a one-year extended warranty. In addition, if you’re buying the Telephoto Extender Kit with the Vivo X300 Pro, then you can avail a Rs 4000 discount on the kit.