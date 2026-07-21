Vivo X300 E is launching on June 27 with Zeiss cameras, Snapdragon chip, and more

Vivo is expanding its flagship X300 series, with a new X300 E model, which is set to launch next week in China. The company has started taking pre-orders for the phone in the country, and has also revealed design and features ahead of its debut. The ‘E’ model will likely be an affordable option compared to its sibling, but it is expected to be priced higher to X300 FE model.

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Vivo X300 E launch: What to expect

The Vivo X300 E will launch in China on July 27, 2027, and the company has started teasing the smartphone’s features and design. It flaunts a square-shaped camera deco, housing triple cameras and the Zeiss branding, confirming that it's retaining the premium camera feature. Lastly, it will also come in three colours: black, white and orange.

Apart from the confirmed details, the Vivo X300 E is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, similar to the X300 FE, and it may offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

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It is confirmed to be backed by a 7,200mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging. Lastly, it is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Will Vivo X300 E launch in India?

While Vivo has confirmed the China launch for X300 E, it is yet to confirm if the device will also launch in India or not. However, the phone could appeal to users who prefer a large display for watching videos, gaming, or other multimedia use.

As of now, we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm its specifications, features, and potential India launch.