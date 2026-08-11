Vivo X300 FE gets second price hike in India, now costs Rs 10,000 more; But there's a catch

Vivo X300 FE price in India

The 12GB+256GB Vivo X300 FE now costs Rs 89,999, up from Rs 86,999 previously and Rs 79,999 at launch. This means the base variant is now Rs 10,000 more expensive than its original price.

Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/vivo-x300-e-is-launching-on-june-27-with-zeiss-cameras-snapdragon-chip-and-more-544160-2026-07-21

The 12GB+512GB variant is now priced at Rs 99,999, compared with Rs 96,999 after the first hike and Rs 89,999 at launch. The top-end model is therefore just Rs 1,000 short of the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Vivo has also added an 8GB+256GB variant priced at Rs 84,999. While this is Rs 5,000 cheaper than the current 12GB+256GB model, it is still Rs 5,000 more expensive than the original 12GB+256GB version.

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Vivo X300 FE specifications

The smartphone features a 6.31-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-11-series-to-vivo-s2-5-smartphones-launching-in-august-2026-546503-2026-08-01

For photography, the phone gets a ZEISS-backed camera setup with 50-megapixel main and telephoto cameras, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

With the latest revision, the X300 FE has moved firmly into India's premium smartphone segment. For buyers, the key question now is whether its specifications justify paying significantly more than the phone's original launch price.

The X300 FE was initially launched with the 12GB+256GB model at Rs 79,999 and the 12GB+512GB version at Rs 89,999. Vivo's first price revision added Rs 7,000 to both variants, taking them to Rs 86,999 and Rs 96,999, respectively. The latest Rs 3,000 increase has pushed them further.