Vivo X500 design officially revealed ahead of September 21 launch: Check details

The company is also highlighting major upgrades in mobile photography and video recording with the new series. Vivo says the X500 lineup will focus on professional-level video creation, including high dynamic range Log recording, 4K slow-motion video and improved subject tracking. The company has also confirmed that the series will officially launch in China on September 21.

Vivo X500 gets a different camera design

The standard Vivo X500 features a redesigned rear camera setup with a circular camera unit positioned towards the left inside a rectangular camera island. The LED flash sits outside the circular section. The phone is expected to be available in four colour options: white, grey, pink and black.

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The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, meanwhile, follow a different design with a large, centrally positioned circular camera module. The Pro Max is also expected to feature an additional button on the left side. The Pro models are expected to come in white, grey, orange and black.

These design and colour details are based on Vivo's product teasers and Chinese reports, rather than the September 7 official announcement linked above.

Vivo X500 series launch date and features

Vivo has confirmed that the X500 series will launch in China on September 21. The company is focusing heavily on the camera and video capabilities of the upcoming phones.

The official announcement says the X500 series will support cinema-grade high dynamic range Log video, 4K 240fps slow-motion recording and Super Video Tracking. It will also support 4K native cinematic Live and 8K native Live recording.

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Vivo also says the X500 Pro series will get CIPA 7.0-level stabilisation for the main and periscope telephoto cameras, while its main camera will use the new BluePrint Light Royal 900 sensor. The company claims the sensor can deliver up to 17EV dynamic range.