Vivo X500 red variant may arrive in India for ₹1.19 lakh: Check expected specs and features

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A red Vivo X500, but is it exclusive to India?

The new colour was brought to attention by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who shared an image of the Vivo X500 in a bright red finish. The tipster also suggested that the smartphone could make its India debut this month.

The interesting part is the claim of exclusivity. The X500 was introduced in Black, Gray, White and Pink, but the red finish could add another option for you. However, as Gadgets 360 reports, an unboxing video shared by UAE-based YouTuber Sahil Karoul reportedly shows a global version of the phone in the same colour. This makes the India-exclusive claim uncertain.

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Vivo has not officially confirmed the red variant or its India launch timeline.

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Camera, battery and expected India price

The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, the phone could get a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 50-megapixel autofocus camera is expected on the front.

Battery capacity is another major highlight, with the X500 reportedly packing a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging support could include 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The device is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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As for pricing, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to cost around ₹1,19,999 in India. Vivo has not confirmed the price, launch date or availability of the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in the country.