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Vivo X500 red variant may arrive in India for ₹1.19 lakh: Check expected specs and features

Vivo X500 red variant may arrive in India for ₹1.19 lakh: Check expected specs and features

A new colour option could give Vivo’s upcoming flagship a distinct look in India, while its camera hardware, processor and battery target the premium smartphone segment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 6:15 AM IST
Vivo X500 red variant may arrive in India for ₹1.19 lakh: Check expected specs and features

Vivo’s next flagship could be an expensive proposition for Indian smartphone buyers, with its expected starting price touching the ₹1.2 lakh mark. But price is not the only detail drawing attention to the upcoming Vivo X500. A red version of the smartphone has surfaced ahead of its expected India launch, potentially adding a fresh option to the phone’s existing colour lineup.

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The development comes as Vivo prepares to bring its X500 series to the Indian market, following its introduction in China and select global markets. However, there is a question over whether you will actually get an exclusive colour or whether the same finish will be available in other markets too.

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A red Vivo X500, but is it exclusive to India?

The new colour was brought to attention by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who shared an image of the Vivo X500 in a bright red finish. The tipster also suggested that the smartphone could make its India debut this month.

The interesting part is the claim of exclusivity. The X500 was introduced in Black, Gray, White and Pink, but the red finish could add another option for you. However, as Gadgets 360 reports, an unboxing video shared by UAE-based YouTuber Sahil Karoul reportedly shows a global version of the phone in the same colour. This makes the India-exclusive claim uncertain.

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Vivo has not officially confirmed the red variant or its India launch timeline.

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Camera, battery and expected India price

The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, the phone could get a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 50-megapixel autofocus camera is expected on the front.

Battery capacity is another major highlight, with the X500 reportedly packing a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging support could include 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The device is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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As for pricing, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to cost around ₹1,19,999 in India. Vivo has not confirmed the price, launch date or availability of the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 6:15 AM IST
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