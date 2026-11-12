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Vivo X500 series India launch on November 26: 200MP ZEISS camera, big batteries and more

Vivo X500 series India launch on November 26: 200MP ZEISS camera, big batteries and more

Vivo’s upcoming flagship phones will focus on long-range photography, upgraded camera stabilisation and larger batteries. Vivo has now confirmed the India launch date and highlighted several features on its website.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Vivo X500 series India launch on November 26: 200MP ZEISS camera, big batteries and moreVivo X500 series arrives in India on November 26 with ZEISS cameras and telephoto accessories.(Photo:Vivo)

Vivo is set to launch its X500 series in India on November 26, with the unveiling scheduled for 12 pm. The company confirmed the date on its official vivo website, which also offers a closer look at the upcoming phones’ camera systems, displays and battery capabilities. Developed in partnership with ZEISS, the new lineup appears to put photography at the centre of its flagship experience, particularly with dedicated telephoto accessories designed to bring distant subjects closer.

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The website currently highlights the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, with two display sizes and different camera configurations listed for the devices. While the company has not disclosed their India prices on the launch page, the specifications offer an indication of what buyers can expect from the upcoming phones.

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Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max - Camera and display details

According to Vivo's official website, the X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch display, while the X500 Pro gets a smaller 6.36-inch screen. Both measurements are diagonal and refer to the full rectangular display area.

For photography, the Pro Max gets a 50-megapixel ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera, a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The X500 Pro also has a 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide camera, but its telephoto sensor is 64 megapixels.

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Vivo is also introducing two separately sold accessories, including the 400mm-equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra for the Pro Max and the 200mm-equivalent Gen 2 extender for the X500 series. The company has also listed a Pro Max Photographer Kit and an Imaging Grip Kit.

Battery, charging and performance

The X500 Pro Max is listed with a typical 7,800mAh battery, while the X500 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Wireless charging requires a compatible Vivo or iQOO wireless charger.

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The phones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. Vivo also mentions an expanded vapour chamber cooling area, 32% larger than the X300 Pro.

Other listed features include AI Recorder, Origin Workbench and cross-ecosystem connectivity with Apple devices. Vivo says feature availability may vary by device and region. Actual battery, charging and camera performance may also differ depending on usage and test conditions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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