Vivo X500 series India launch on November 26: 200MP ZEISS camera, big batteries and more

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Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max - Camera and display details

According to Vivo's official website, the X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch display, while the X500 Pro gets a smaller 6.36-inch screen. Both measurements are diagonal and refer to the full rectangular display area.

For photography, the Pro Max gets a 50-megapixel ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera, a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The X500 Pro also has a 50-megapixel main and ultra-wide camera, but its telephoto sensor is 64 megapixels.

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Vivo is also introducing two separately sold accessories, including the 400mm-equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra for the Pro Max and the 200mm-equivalent Gen 2 extender for the X500 series. The company has also listed a Pro Max Photographer Kit and an Imaging Grip Kit.

The wait has led to something extraordinary. And the moment is almost here. A new world of possibilities awaits. The #vivoX500Series launches on 26 November 2026. #vivoIndia #BornToCreate https://t.co/6XCYgY6S96 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 12, 2026

Battery, charging and performance

The X500 Pro Max is listed with a typical 7,800mAh battery, while the X500 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Wireless charging requires a compatible Vivo or iQOO wireless charger.

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The phones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. Vivo also mentions an expanded vapour chamber cooling area, 32% larger than the X300 Pro.

Other listed features include AI Recorder, Origin Workbench and cross-ecosystem connectivity with Apple devices. Vivo says feature availability may vary by device and region. Actual battery, charging and camera performance may also differ depending on usage and test conditions.