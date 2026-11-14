Vivo X500 series India prices may start at ₹1.69 lakh ahead of November 26 launch

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Vivo X500 series box prices surface ahead of launch

According to the post, the Vivo X500 series will include the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations. Their reported box prices are:

Vivo X500 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹1,69,999

Vivo X500 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹1,99,999

Vivo X500 Pro Max (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹2,14,999

If these figures translate into actual retail pricing, the Pro Max model could become the most expensive phone in the series, with its box MRP crossing the ₹2 lakh mark. The standard X500, meanwhile, could start at ₹1,69,999 for the mentioned configuration.

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What should you know about the reported prices?

One detail in the post is particularly important for prospective buyers. Choudhary noted that the X500 Pro’s box price is the same as the MRP of Vivo’s X300 Ultra. He also clarified that box MRP is generally higher than the actual selling price.

Exclusive 💫 VIVO X500 series BOX MRP leaked ahead of the 26 November launch: • X500 Pro Max (12/256GB): ₹2,14,999 • X500 Pro (12/256GB) : ₹1,99,999 • X500 (12/256GB): ₹1,69,999 The BOX price of X500 Pro is same as their own X300 Ultra. PS : Box MRP is generally higher than actual selling price. — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 13, 2026

This means the figures should not be treated as confirmed retail prices or the final amount you will pay at launch. Discounts, retailer offers and other pricing adjustments could affect the final purchase price.

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Vivo is expected to launch the X500 series in India on November 26. The post does not provide details about other storage variants, launch offers or confirmed selling prices. You will have to wait for the company to announce the official pricing before making a purchase decision.