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vivo X500 series launching in September: X500, X500 Pro and Pro Max to debut

vivo X500 series launching in September: X500, X500 Pro and Pro Max to debut

vivo has confirmed that its next flagship X500 smartphone lineup, following the X300 series, will launch this September as competition in the premium smartphone market intensifies.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 11:28 AM IST
vivo X500 series launching in September: X500, X500 Pro and Pro Max to debutvivo X500 series to bring major camera and video upgrades with September launch.

The smartphone market is gearing up for another flagship launch, with camera technology once again emerging as a major area of competition. vivo’s upcoming X500 series phones are expected to put greater emphasis on imaging, particularly video recording, while building on the camera capabilities seen in the company’s previous flagship models.

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For buyers in India, the launch timing will be worth watching, especially as the company has yet to announce details about availability outside of Chinese market. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming vivo X500 series and the camera upgrades it could bring.

Vivo X500 series launch: What we know

Vivo has confirmed that the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will launch in China in September. The company has not announced a specific launch date yet. For Indian buyers, there is currently no confirmed India launch date or availability timeline in the announcement.

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The upcoming lineup is expected to focus heavily on imaging, particularly video. The X500 Pro models will feature a new ZEISS Super Dynamic main camera, developed by Vivo’s BluePrint imaging team and Sony. It uses a 50MP BluePrint Guangyu 900 sensor measuring 1/1.28 inches, with Vivo claiming up to 17 stops of dynamic range.

Vivo X500 camera and video upgrades

For video creators, the X500 Pro series will support 4K recording at 240fps for slow-motion footage and 4K 120fps HDR video with direct HDR output. The main camera will also offer 3-degree optical image stabilisation, alongside CIPA 7.0 professional stabilisation. vivo has specifically highlighted the 3-degree OIS on the Pro Max.

There is also an expected 200MP periscope telephoto camera that could carry over from the Vivo X300 Ultra. However, vivo has not confirmed this hardware.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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