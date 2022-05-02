Vivo X80, X80 Pro to launch in India on May 18: Here’s what we know so far

After launching the Vivo X80 in China recently, the company is now gearing up to launch their newest flagship device first globally (on May 8), and then in India. Reports have it that Vivo is going to bring the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro to India on May 18. This information comes courtesy tipster Abhishek Yadav who shared an image of the teaser page which showed a countdown to the launch date, taken from Vivo’s official website. This image was later removed.

Vivo X80 Pro specs

The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.78-inhc Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 1440x3200 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This dual-SIM device is going to run Android 12 out-of-the-box with Vivo’s OirginOS on top. The Vivo X80 Pro has four cameras on the back powered by Zeiss - a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GNV sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait sensor, and an 8MP 5X periscope telephoto camera. On the front there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also going to have the company’s V1+ custom chip which promises to offer better images in low-light conditions.

The Vivo X80 Pro is going to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X80 specs

The Vivo X80 is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1800x2400 pixel resolution. The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. This device too will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with Vivo’s OriginOS on top.

The smartphone is going to have three cameras on the back - a 50MP main shooter with the Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

Vivo X80 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 expected price

Reports suggest that the Vivo X80 should be priced under Rs 45,00 and the Vivo X80 Pro should be priced under Rs 65,000. We just have to wait for a few more days to confirm.

