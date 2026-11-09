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Vivo's new 5G phone promises big battery life without breaking the bank: All details

Vivo's new 5G phone promises big battery life without breaking the bank: All details

Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y6k, a budget 5G smartphone featuring a large battery and a high refresh rate display.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Vivo's new 5G phone promises big battery life without breaking the bank: All detailsVivo Y6k flaunts 6500mAh battery, IP65 rating, and 13MP camera.

Vivo has launched a new 5G phone, the Vivo Y6k, in the affordable segment. The smartphone has debuted in China and brings eye-catching features such as a massive 6500mAh battery, a 120Hz display, a powerful MediaTek processor, and much more. However, its global availability is yet to be confirmed. Here's everything you need to know about the new Vivo Y6k, and why it's creating a buzz among smartphone buyers.

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Must read: Motorola Signature 27 to Vivo X500: Smartphones expected to launch in India this November

Vivo Y6k: Specifications and features

The Vivo Y6k features a  6.74-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM. For performance, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor, which consists of eight cores running at up to 2.4 GHz, a Mali-G57 GPU, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y6k features a 13MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a massive  6500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. It will run on Vivo's OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Must read: ColorOS 17 stable update rolls out early for OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 series: How to download

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In terms of durability, it offers an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. However, its global or India variant may differ in terms of specifications and features.

Vivo Y6k price, availability, and storage options

The Vivo Y6k is launched in the affordable segment with a price starting at just 1,599 yuan (around Rs 22,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, its India availability is yet to be confirmed. If it launches in India, the Vivo Y6k will compete with several models such as Xiaomi Redmi 17 5G, Poco M8 Power 5G, OnePlus N6 5G, and others. Therefore, we may have to wait for its global launch to see what it offers and whether it's worth it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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