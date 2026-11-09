Vivo's new 5G phone promises big battery life without breaking the bank: All details

Vivo Y6k: Specifications and features

The Vivo Y6k features a 6.74-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM. For performance, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor, which consists of eight cores running at up to 2.4 GHz, a Mali-G57 GPU, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y6k features a 13MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. It will run on Vivo's OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

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In terms of durability, it offers an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. However, its global or India variant may differ in terms of specifications and features.

Vivo Y6k price, availability, and storage options

The Vivo Y6k is launched in the affordable segment with a price starting at just 1,599 yuan (around Rs 22,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, its India availability is yet to be confirmed. If it launches in India, the Vivo Y6k will compete with several models such as Xiaomi Redmi 17 5G, Poco M8 Power 5G, OnePlus N6 5G, and others. Therefore, we may have to wait for its global launch to see what it offers and whether it's worth it.