Vodafone Idea offers extra data and validity for selected users: Are you eligible?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is rolling out exclusive recharge offers to select users through its mobile application.

The promotions were first reported by a TelecomTalk community member, and they include benefits such as extra data or extended validity on existing prepaid plans. Two specific plans have been highlighted as part of the offer.

Vi ₹199 Prepaid Plan

The ₹199 plan typically includes 2GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS, valid for 28 days. Under the current app-exclusive offer, Vi is providing an additional 1GB of data per day, effectively increasing the total data to 30GB for the same validity period.

Vi ₹179 Prepaid Plan

The ₹179 plan usually comes with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS for 24 days. With the special offer, the service validity is extended to 28 days, which is four days more than the standard plan, without any change in price.

These limited-time offers are accessible only through the Vi mobile app and may not be available to all users. While the company has not officially disclosed the eligibility criteria, the offers appear to be limited to certain users and may vary by region or telecom circle.

Vodafone Idea appears to be leveraging these targeted benefits in an effort to improve customer retention and incentivise app-based recharges.

However, with no official announcement or detailed criteria from the company, it remains unclear who exactly qualifies for these app-exclusive deals.