Volvo to embed Google Assistant, Google Services in cars

A day before Google I/O developer conference 2018, Swedish luxury car company Volvo Cars, has announced its plan to embed voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other Google services into its next-generation Sensus infotainment system. Expected to be launched in a couple of years, this Android-based infotainment system will allow customers to engage and interact with their cars.

Using the Google Assistant, Volvo owners will be able to control in-car functions such as controlling air conditioning, heating, playing music, navigating and even send messages by speaking to the Google Assistant. The integration of Google Maps will keep the driver informed about the traffic, estimated time of arrival, the route to follow and even alternate routes in case of heavy traffic.

For this, Volvo Cars are working in partnership with Google. Based on the Android operating system, apps and services developed by Google and Volvo Cars will be embedded in the car. Other apps available for download from the Google Play Store have been optimized and adapted for Android-based car infotainment systems. Volvo Cars claim that the new apps and software updates will be available in real-time.

"Bringing Google services into Volvo cars will accelerate innovation in connectivity and boost our development in applications and connected services," said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars. "Soon, Volvo drivers will have direct access to thousands of in-car apps that make daily life easier and the connected in-car experience more enjoyable."

Released in 2015, Android Auto mirrored features from Android device to car's compatible entertainment unit. But it wasn't a full-fledged operating system. Last year, Google has announced its "Android Automotive" in-car infotainment system and had signed a deal with Audi and Volvo Cars for the car-focused version of Android.