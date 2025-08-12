Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 launched in India with Dolby Vision, Atmos: Check price and details

Vu Televisions has introduced its latest premium television line-up, the Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition), ahead of the festive season. The series combines high-end features with competitive pricing, starting at ₹24,990 for the 43-inch variant and going up to ₹64,990 for the 75-inch model.

The range is equipped with an A+ grade Glo QLED panel offering 400 nits brightness, 92% NTSC colour coverage, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It also includes a built-in 24W Dolby Atmos sound system, aiming to deliver a cinematic viewing experience without the need for external speakers.

Powered by the 1.5GHz VuOn AI Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the televisions run on Google TV OS, providing access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Spotify, along with personalised recommendations. The models also support Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Notable features include the company’s new Instant Network Remote, designed to address connectivity issues with a dedicated Wi-Fi hotkey, and specialised viewing modes for cricket and cinema. The TVs also offer gaming-focused features like VRR, ALLM, and a crosshair function to minimise lag during gameplay.

All models in the series, available in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, are covered by a one-year warranty and will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail outlets across India from August 12, 2025.