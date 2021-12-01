Vu Televisions launches online store, projects over Rs 500 cr revenue in 2022 from D2C biz

Witnessing a great demand for its high-end televisions and registering great festive season sales, Vu Televisions too has stepped into the direct-to-consumer space with the launch of its online store – Vustore.com. The company projects its D2C business to cross more than Rs 500 crore in revenue in 2022 with the launch of its online store. With 15 million TVs being sold in the Indian market every year, Vu TVs expects to sell 25,000 units worth Rs 60 crore during the initial phase of the D2C launch.

The company also claims that the online store will be the most high-end D2C in India as it offers the best price, fast delivery and 100 per cent genuine products, along with faster installation.

Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions said, “Ever since we started the company, Vu has been a youth favourite! However, during the lockdown I received hundreds of messages on social media from young people across the country asking to make our products more affordable and accessible. Today’s Gen-Z and Millennial buyers are the most informed, intelligent and connected generation in history. We’ve taken their requests seriously and launched a platform that addresses their needs without compromising on the luxury brand experience that Vu is famous for. Our hardworking youth deserves the best brand, product and service, and we at Vu take this as our motivation to launch our D2C platform www.vustore.com and build it into a Rs 500 crore business in 2022.”



Since its launch in 2006, Vu Televisions is self-funded and has consolidated TV sales of Rs 5,000 crore with over 30 lakh TVs sold in India. Currently, Vu TVs is offering a wide range including Vu Masterpiece QLED TV, Vu Cinema TV Action Series and Vu Premium TV. The company believes that the 43-inch will be the new shift in dimension from 32-inch TV.

