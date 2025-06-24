Vu Vibe DV QLED TV launched in India with integrated soundbar, starting Rs 26,999

Vu Televisions has launched its latest offering, the Vu Vibe DV (Designer’s Vision), a QLED television that features an integrated 88W Dolby Atmos soundbar and a host of features tailored for modern apartment living.

The Vu Vibe DV is being touted as the world’s first QLED TV with an in-built soundbar. It incorporates Dolby Vision and HDR10 to offer cinema-grade visuals. Its AI-powered processor enhances colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast while supporting Pantone colour standards.

Speaking at the launch, Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Vu Group, said, “With the Vu Vibe DV (Designer’s Vision), we have specially made a product for the Indian audience who is discerning, has global taste and wants nothing but the best. From amazing picture quality and sound to the design of the product, this is something that will perfectly adorn the Vu buyer's home.”

On the audio front, the integrated 88W soundbar, also featuring Dolby Atmos, eliminates the need for additional speakers. A unique 'audio only' mode lets users turn off the screen and use the system as a standalone music setup. The TV comes with multiple sound modes, which are optimised for news, music, movies, and sports. All of the modes are accessible via the remote, offering improved dialogue clarity.

The TV runs on Google TV OS, and with its proprietary VuON processor, it promises ultra-fast casting capabilities. The Vu Vibe DV introduces a new remote control equipped with a dedicated Wi-Fi hotkey. Designed with Indian households in mind, this allows quick access to network settings during internet disruptions. The remote also features hotkeys for Cricket and Cinema modes, along with hotkeys for popular OTT streaming services like Netflix.

The Vu Vibe DV has a bezel-less floating glass display on three sides. It uses a single-cable setup in an all-black finish.

Availability and Pricing

The Vu Vibe DV is available in five screen sizes across major online and offline platforms starting today:

43-inch: ₹26,999

50-inch: ₹32,999

55-inch: ₹36,999

65-inch: ₹52,999

75-inch: ₹66,999

The TV is available for purchase via Amazon India and retail outlets nationwide.