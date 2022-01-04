Wacom expands retail footprint in India

The global leader in pen tablet market, Wacom India is expanding its retail presence in the country. The key supplier of pen and multi-touch sensor components for smartphones and tablet-type devices, Wacom has opened its ninth experience centre in the country. Currently, Wacom had eight experience centres in India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Noida and the latest one has been launched in Kolkata.

By the end of FY2022, Wacom plans to take this number up to double digits. The new Experience Centres will be set up in both metropolitan cities as well as smaller cities and will cater to a wide range of target audiences.



This new experience centre in Kolkata will have the Wacom 40.64 cm (16) 4K demo product and the 60.96 cm (24) large size display as well. According to the company, the experience centres are a one-stop-shop and solution centre as they have the full range of Wacom products on display including the recently launched Wacom One, One by Wacom, Intuos, and Intuos Pro.



"Nestled in the brand's philosophy of 'For A creative World', the Wacom Experience Centre will seamlessly bring together technology, lifestyle and innovation to offer a unique, engaging, and immersive user experience. The ability for customers to get hands on with our products is very important to us and we are proud to be able to offer that with our Wacom Experience Centres. Kolkata is always known as Centre of creativity and is also a significant market for Wacom in India," says Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India.



The new experience centre in Kolkata will be managed by Vikas Info solution which is one of the leading name in IT services in Kolkata. The company is also running a contest where participants can get a chance to win a Wacom product during their visit and is also offering an assured gift on product booking during the first month of the Experience Centre opening.

Also Read: Munjal vs. Munjal: The battle for the 'Hero' brand name

Also Read: SBI invests $20 mn in Pine Labs ahead of its IPO

