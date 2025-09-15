Want the Nano Banana saree AI portrait on your feed? Here’s exactly how to do it

The “Nano Banana saree” trend is flooding social media, with AI-generated portraits of women in red sarees and jasmine flowers blurring the line between nostalgia and digital art — and Google’s Gemini chatbot is powering the transformation.

From soft-lit portraits of women in retro sarees to lifelike 3D figurines on computer desks, the latest AI craze gripping the internet is a masterclass in memory manipulation. Users are using Google’s Gemini tool to turn everyday photos into hyper-realistic images that look straight out of a dreamscape.

The now-viral “Nano Banana saree” trend showcases AI-generated images of Indian women draped in translucent red sarees, soft waves of hair cascading over shoulders, and white flowers tucked behind their ears. The images are unmistakably AI, but their detail and realism are enough to fool the eye — if only for a second.

Actors like Sonakshi Sinha have already jumped in. Images of her in a red silk saree, a white floral salwar kameez holding a puppy, and a polka-dot saree while reading have surfaced, showcasing the trend’s cinematic charm.

This isn’t the first time AI nostalgia has gone viral. From Studio Ghibli-style family portraits to anime-inspired pet illustrations, AI tools are increasingly being used to elevate personal memories into stylized art.

Gemini's AI tool is free and accessible. To create the saree portrait, users upload a photo, input a detailed prompt emphasizing realism and retro aesthetics, and click generate. The prompt instructs the model to maintain facial fidelity, right down to the profile shadow cast on a warm-toned wall.

The tool also supports 3D modeling. With a separate prompt, users can turn 2D images into realistic figurines, complete with an acrylic base and collector-style packaging — another layer of virtual craftsmanship with physical-world appeal.



How to create your own Nano Banana saree AI image:

Open Google Gemini (or Google AI Studio).

Upload the photo you want to transform.

Paste this prompt into the text box:

Convert, 4k HD realistic, A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers are tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want the same face as I uploaded, no alteration, 100 percent same. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood is retro and artistic.