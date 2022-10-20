Want to buy your first iPhone? This upcoming iPhone SE could be the one

Apple iPhone SE line-up is a popular choice for first time iPhone buyers in India. The design of the phone is usually based on an iPhone model that is at least 3-4 generations old. A new report has surfaced, revealing some details about the upcoming iPhone SE 4th Generation. Using the leaked information about the phone, renders have been generated of the upcoming iPhone SE (4th Gen).



The iPhone SE 4th Gen details were revealed by popular tipster Jon Prosser. That information was put to use to generate renders of the device. The renders were done by Ian Zelbo. Despite detailed information about the aesthetics of the device, we don’t have the specifications of the device. Going by the past trends, Apple will most likely use the latest chipset that also features in the latest iPhone number series. Apart from the chipset, most of the hardware will most likely be identical to the old iPhone it is based on. In this particular case, the renders look a lot like the iPhone XR which was launched in the year 2018.

Apple iPhone SE 4th Gen in Product Red colour (Image: Frontpagetech)

Apple iPhone SE 4th Gen Colours and Design



The renders are showcased in three colours: Midnight, Starlight and Product RED. It will feature a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display that also features the traditional iPhone notch which also carries the FaceID sensors. If the report turns out to be true, this 4th Gen model will be the first iPhone SE model to get FaceID feature.



The renders reveal that the iPhone SE 4th Gen will just come with a single camera lens. The one used on iPhone XR was a 12MP unit. It could be retained for the iPhone SE. Apple might still add some enhancements to the phone's camera to provide better overall output. It will be interesting to see Apple’s take on the choice of port for the iPhone SE 4th Gen. While legally it will be able to ship it with a Lightning port, a more long-term approach will be to offer a USB Type-C charging port.

Reportedly Apple iPhone SE derives it design the iPhone XR. (Image: frontpagetech)



