Technically, however, there is a clever workaround to experience GTA VI at 60-fps on your console right now, or rather, a way to "cheat" your way there using the processing muscle already built into a modern smart TV.

Step-by-Step: How to Enable It

Because every TV manufacturer labels its picture settings differently, the exact menu path varies, though the core setup remains identical:

Disable VRR on your console: Head into your PS5 or Xbox display settings and switch Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) off. Frame interpolation cannot function alongside VRR. (Remember to toggle VRR back on when switching to native 60-fps or 120-fps titles) Advertisement Switch off your TV’s built-in Game Mode: Ensure your HDMI input is not running in Game Mode (or Game Master/Game Bar). Locate Motion Settings: Open your TV’s advanced picture or motion menu. Depending on your brand, look for Motion Clarity (TCL), Game Motion Plus (Samsung), or Motion Enhancement / Ultra Smooth Motion (Hisense) and turn it on. You can set it to Low, Medium or High but we recommend selecting the "Medium" setting.

Must read: From Vice City to GTA 6: How Grand Theft Auto evolved into a billion-dollar gaming empire

And that’s it; you will notice a clear difference in the gameplay and image quality. The game will feel smoother and feel like it’s genuinely playing at 60-fps.

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Is It "Real" 60fps?

To be clear, this is not native 60-fps. In a true 60fps game, your console’s hardware renders 60 unique frames every second and polls your controller inputs twice as often, making gameplay feel genuinely faster and more responsive.

With this smart TV trick, your PS5 or Xbox is still rendering GTA VI at 30-fps and processing your button presses at 30-fps intervals. Your television simply steps in at the final stage, after the video signal leaves the console, and uses its onboard processor to invent an artificial "in-between" frame for every real frame it receives.

Must read: How to play GTA 6 on 10-year-old Xbox One without upgrading to a new console

Your eyes get the visual fluidity of 60 frames per second without dropping your 4K resolution, even though the underlying game simulation and control responsiveness remain tied to 30fps.

Which TVs Support It and Which Don't

In our testing across modern Mini-LED and QLED panels, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung TVs successfully allow low-latency motion interpolation. On recent TCL Mini-LED models (such as the C6K/Q6C and higher series), enabling Motion Clarity transforms high-speed drives down Ocean Drive into a remarkably fluid experience. Samsung’s Game Motion Plus and Hisense’s motion suite achieve similar results on supported 120Hz and 144Hz panels.

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Conversely, brands like Sony and LG grey out their true frame-interpolation sliders (Motionflow Smoothness and TruMotion) inside Game Mode. While you can force them on by switching to a Standard or Cinema picture mode, doing so spikes input lag to upwards of 85ms–100ms, rendering the game sluggish and unplayable. This is a problem that other TVs will also face, just with less intensity.

The Catch: Input Lag and Visual Artefacts

As impressive as the visual smoothness looks, faking 60fps comes with clear trade-offs that keep it from replacing true native performance:

Increased Input Lag: Even on capable TCL, Samsung, and Hisense televisions, asking the processor to invent frames adds delay between pressing a button on your controller and seeing the action on screen. On upper-tier models, this adds roughly 10ms to 15ms of latency, though manageable for casual cruising. On entry-level 60Hz sets or older processors, latency can jump far higher, making driving feel heavy and even actions like switching weapons can feel sluggish.

Occasional Judder and Smearing: Because a 30-fps game leaves a wide 33.3-millisecond gap between real frames, the TV's algorithm occasionally guesses wrong during rapid camera spins or dense foliage. You will spot minor shimmering, pixelation, or a faint "halo" around your character’s silhouette. Keeping the setting on 'Low' or 'Medium' rather than maxing it out keeps these visual artefacts largely in check. Advertisement

TV-based frame generation will not satisfy competitive shooter fans, nor does it match the crisp responsiveness of a native 60-fps build. Yet, for console players looking to explore Leonida’s neon-lit streets without the choppy feel of a 30-fps cap, tweaking your TV’s motion settings is a surprisingly effective hack, provided you can live with a touch of extra input lag.