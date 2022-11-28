Want to work from home? Elon Musk explains what it takes to be eligible

Elon Musk isn't a big fan of 'Work from home'. Tesla was one of the first companies that demanded employees come back to their workstations. In part, that could be attributed to Tesla needing workers on its assembly lines. But what about Twitter? One of the first actions Elon Musk took after taking over was to call back employees to their respective offices. He made it very clear that work-from-home is a very rare and conditional option for Twitter employees. In a recent tweet, Musk elaborated on what those conditions are.

Elon Musk has made it abundantly clear that the primary requisite to be eligible for work from home or remote working is 'excellence'. In his latest tweet, he said the employees need to cross the bar of excellence and trust if they want to overcome the difficulties in communicating with team members.

In his tweet Musk said, "Remote is fine, but the bar for excellence & trust is higher to overcome communication difficulties."

Remote is fine, but the bar for excellence & trust is higher to overcome communication difficulties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

In an earlier tweet this month, Elon Musk had also pointed the exceptions when a worker can stay at home and work. He said, "Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine."

He further added, "Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence."

This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine.



Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence.



Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022

