WATCH: Kamal Haasan meets PerplexityAI CEO Aravind Srinivas, says 'Curiosity didn't kill the cat'

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan recently met Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of PerplexityAI, at the company's headquarters. Haasan shared the pictures of his meeting with Srinivas on X (formerly Twitter) and said that the latter's curiosity created the AI tool.

The post went viral on social within no time. "From cinema to Silicon, the tools evolve -- but our thirst for what's next remains. Inspired by my visit to Perplexity HQ in San Francisco, where Indian ingenuity shines through Aravind Srinivas and his brilliant team building the future -- one question at a time. Curiosity didn't kill the cat -- it created Aravind Srinivas and PerplexityAI," Haasan wrote in his post.

Soon after the thespian's post went viral on social media, netizens were excited and wanted Haasan to be a brand ambassador of PerplexityAI.

"Kamal sir should be the brand ambassador of PerplexityAI in India. He stands for knowledge and self-learning. What say, Aravind Srinivas?" a user asked.

"Proud moment for Indians, it's great to see you both. Thank you Kamal sir, I love your line on curiosity, it's awesome (sic)," another user commented.

"Curiosity fuels revolutions—and it's clear you're still leading one, Sir. From scripts to silicon valleys, your journey continues to inspire. Kudos to @AravSrinivas and the @perplexity_ai team for shaping the future, one answer at a time!" a third user said.

A fourth user commented: "Incredible! Where experience meets a curious mind!" Hours later, Srinivas shared his picture with Haasan and said that the thespian's passion to learn and incorporate cutting edge technology in his film making is inspirational.

Kamal Haasan's interest in AI and technology is not newfound. He recently flew to the United States to pursue a course on artificial intelligence and to learn how it can be incorporated in filmmaking, as per a Deccan Herald report.

The course lasted 90 days but he attended for 45 days before returning to India to fulfill his work commitments. Haasan's future films will incorporate AI technology.