WD My Passport 1TB review: Practical, portable and perfectly decent

When it comes to portable storage, I’m not someone who’s easily impressed. Give me a plug-and-play device that’s compact, doesn’t crash, and doesn’t make me wait ages for transfers, and I’m happy. That’s where the WD My Passport 1TB drive comes in, not flashy, but firmly dependable.

I’ve been using the black variant of this 1TB drive for a few weeks now, primarily as a backup for my work files and media overflow from a cluttered laptop. At ₹5,899, it sits in that middle ground of affordability and brand trust, especially for users who want something solid without venturing into SSD territory.

Advertisement

Design and Build

The first thing I noticed was how slim and pocketable the drive is. It really does fit in the palm of your hand. It’s not trying to win any design awards, but the matte finish and curved edges give it a minimal, almost understated confidence. It doesn’t scream “tech accessory” and that’s exactly why I like it. The build feels reassuringly sturdy, and it has held up well through a couple of backpack tosses already.

There’s no rubber padding or shock protection, so while it can handle a bit of travel, it’s not something I’d treat roughly. On the plus side, it’s made with over 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, which is a welcome move from Western Digital.

Advertisement

Performance

In daily use, the My Passport delivered average transfer speeds of around 120MB/s when moving large media files. It claims up to 5Gb/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1, and while that’s more theoretical, it still held its own in most day-to-day scenarios. For anyone moving around documents, photos, or mid-sized video files, it’s perfectly adequate. Don’t expect SSD speeds, though; this is a mechanical hard drive after all.

The included software (Windows only) lets you schedule backups and set up password protection with AES 256-bit encryption. That’s a nice touch if you’re worried about data falling into the wrong hands. The software setup was simple enough, though I didn’t find it particularly sleek or intuitive.

Backup and Security

Advertisement

The backup feature is what drew me in. With ransomware and system crashes always lurking, having a regular backup routine matters more than ever. WD bundles in Acronis True Image, and while I wouldn’t say it’s revolutionary, it does the job. One click, and my documents are backed up in the background.

If you’re on macOS, however, you’ll need to reformat the drive, and you won’t get all the software perks.

Battery and Portability

There’s no battery, of course, it powers straight from your device via USB. The bundled cable uses a micro-B connector to USB-A, which feels a bit outdated. I would have liked to see USB-C support here, considering that most modern laptops and tablets have moved on. Still, it works reliably, which is more important than looking current.

Verdict

The WD My Passport 1TB drive is like that reliable friend who shows up when you need them and doesn’t ask for much. It’s not the fastest or the flashiest, but it gets the job done with quiet confidence. For students, freelancers, or anyone looking for basic, portable storage with a side of security, this is a worthy pick.

If your expectations are grounded, the My Passport is a steady performer.