'We are category creating': Upliance.ai aims to give Indian cooks an AI Superpower

Artificial intelligence has already transformed how we code, work, and create. And now, Upliance.ai wants to bring the same revolution into Indian kitchens. The Bengaluru-based startup, led by co-founder and CEO Mahek Mody, believes its flagship smart cooking device can fundamentally change how households approach food preparation.

Speaking to Business Today, Mody explained that the inspiration came from the sheer complexity of Indian cooking. "The amount of things you need to know to cook Indian food is a really, really large list," Mody explains. "Just learning how to cook dal right can take months." He draws a parallel to how AI now assists in writing complex computer code, condensing years of learning into moments. Upliance.ai aims to do the same for culinary skills, empowering users with the confidence to cook anything, anytime.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Two Brains of the Operation

At the heart of the Upliance 2.O are two distinct AI systems. The first is a subtle, sensor-driven intelligence that controls the physical cooking process. It dynamically adjusts heat and cooking time based on real-time data, a feature born from early user feedback.

Mody shares a telling example: "White sauce pasta... was either really good or raw." By analysing data from thousands of cooking sessions, the team realised the variable was the temperature of the milk being added. "If you add [milk] from the fridge, it takes longer to cook," he notes. The appliance's sensors now detect this sudden temperature drop and automatically extend the cooking time at a higher heat, ensuring a perfect result every time. This adaptive technology, covered by four patents, also allows the machine to intelligently chop a single clove of garlic or prevent food from sticking by modulating its powerful heater up to 80 times a second.

Advertisement

The second AI is a more familiar, generative model. This allows the 'upliance' to function as a "Master Chef Persona for food," as Mody puts it. Users can simply provide a YouTube link or paste a recipe from a blog into the companion app. The AI understands the recipe, cross-references it with its existing knowledge base, and converts the instructions for a traditional 'kadhai' into a precise set of commands for the appliance. This has led to a rapidly expanding library of over 750 recipes, with more than 100 created by the appliance owners themselves.

From User Feedback to a Faster, Sleeker Gen 2

The company recently launched its second-generation model, a direct evolution based on learnings from its first product. The new Upliance 2.O, priced at ₹39,999, boasts a 40% faster cooking time, thanks to a more powerful heater and upgraded electronics.

Advertisement

"Initially, we tended more towards cooking stuff longer and slower," Mody admits. "But we realised our owners wanted speed." The upgrade wasn't just about power; it involved a complete hardware overhaul for better heat management, waterproofing, and safety systems. Responding to user desire to see their food cook, the opaque lid of the first generation has been replaced with a premium glass one.

The software has also matured into 'Kitchen OS 2', which uses parametric models for recipes. "Earlier, if you had a recipe, you could only cook for two," Mody says. "Now our recipes are fully parametric... if you double the amount of water, your cooking time doesn’t double. It accounts for all those things."

Beyond Tier 1: A Recipe for Growth

While the Upliance 2.O is a premium product, Mody insists that price has not been the primary challenge. "We are category creating... it is more to do with how well we are able to communicate what we are able to do and how do we build trust."

Surprisingly, about 24% of the company's sales already come from Tier 2 cities. This growth is fuelled by digital marketing and strong word-of-mouth referrals, as users introduce the product to their parents and neighbours. The company is now focused on tailoring its recipe offerings to regional tastes, such as creating specific Jain or sweeter curry recipes for its growing user base in cities like Surat.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Upliance.ai sees itself as a broader home appliance company, with plans to expand its product line beyond the kitchen. For now, the focus remains on its flagship cooker, with Mody confirming that the first-generation model will continue to be sold and receive software updates. "The intention is that, yeah, once you've bought it, you are in the Upliance ecosystem and there is no reason for me to not give you upgrades that I can," he concludes, promising a long-term commitment to all his customers.