'We have to accomplish more...': Sundar Pichai pushes AI productivity for Google employees

Google is intensifying its internal push for artificial intelligence (AI), urging employees to integrate AI tools more deeply and rapidly into their workflows. According to a CNBC report, this directive was delivered at a recent company-wide meeting led by CEO Sundar Pichai, alongside Brian Saluzzo, Vice President of Core Development and Product Management.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The tech giant is shifting its operational mindset, asking teams to achieve more with fewer resources by relying on AI to boost productivity. Pichai told employees that while the company is entering a phase of significant investment, it must also remain “frugal” and focus on efficiency. “Anytime you go through a period of extraordinary investment, you respond by adding a lot of headcount, right? But in this AI moment, I think we have to accomplish more by taking advantage of this transition to drive higher productivity,” he said.

The new approach aligns with Alphabet’s increased capital expenditure plans, which are set to rise to $85 billion in 2025, up from the previously projected $75 billion. The spending will largely go towards infrastructure to support AI development and deployment.

Advertisement

Saluzzo, who leads teams responsible for Google’s core technical infrastructure, echoed the urgency, stating that AI needs to be embedded across more daily workflows, especially for software engineers. “We feel the urgency to really quickly and urgently get AI into more of the coding workflows to address top needs so you see a much more rapid increase in velocity,” he said.

To support this transition, Google is expanding access to internal AI tools and training programmes. Among them is Cider, an AI-powered coding assistant, which Saluzzo said is now used weekly by half of those with access. Another initiative, AI Savvy Google, offers employees toolkits, courses, and sessions tailored to help them become more fluent in using AI. Google has also collaborated with DeepMind to develop a training course called “Building with Gemini”, expected to launch soon.

Advertisement

This internal shift reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Shopify are also mandating AI adoption. Microsoft’s Julia Liuson recently stated that “using AI is no longer optional,” while Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke said teams must demonstrate they can't solve a task with AI before hiring more people.

Google’s overall headcount has slightly declined from its 2023 peak, and while the company is optimistic about its performance, leadership has made it clear: the path forward is more productivity, fewer people, and AI at the core of operations.