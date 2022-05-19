We may see three Apple Watches launching in September

After WWDC 20222, which is scheduled for next month, Apple’s next big event will be the one in September where we are going to see the iPhone 14 series being launched. Rumours have it that the September event will take place on September 13 and alongside the new smartphones, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we might see Apple announce three Apple Watches.

A recent report mentions that Apple might launch a flat-edged Apple Watch this year that is design-wise in sync with the flat-edged smartphones we saw Apple introduce with the iPhone 12 series. This flat-edged Apple Watch was expected to launch last year as Apple Watch Series 7, but we might see it this year as Apple Watch Series 8.

Additionally, Apple is expected to launch a new variant of the Apple Watch SE and an Extreme Edition Apple Watch as well, at the same event, reports suggest.

The September event is also going to see Apple launch the second-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2. These new buds should come with newer features like improved Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio support, Spatial Audio support, etc. Apple might also introduce a new chip for its TWS solutions with the AirPods Pro 2.

With the iPhone 14 series, reports have it that Apple might unveil a significant design change and remove the notch. We’ve seen this notch on the iPhone for years now, and Apple is expected to replace this with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout to house the front camera on the sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max devices are still expected to sport the older design. Additionally, according to rumours, Apple might use the older A15 bionic chip in the vanilla iPhone 14 models while using the new chip only in its Pro models.

