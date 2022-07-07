We might see an 'extreme sports' version of the Apple Watch this fall

We’ve already told you about the rugged version of the Apple Watch 8 Series that’s expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 series and the AirPods Pro. However, new reports suggest that Apple might launch an “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch 8 this year.

This information comes courtesy Mark Gurman who said that this extreme sports version might come with Apple’s largest smartwatch display till date along with a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing.

According to Gurman, the display on this “extreme sports” version is going to measure about two inches diagonally and will have about 7 per cent more screen area than the largest Apple Watch right now. The display is also being tipped to have a resolution of about 410 x 502 pixels. Gurman suggests that the bigger screen display could be used to display more metrics and information.

Additionally, Gurman also said that this extreme sports watch is going to be made with a stronger metal than aluminum and have a more “shatter-resistant” screen. It is also expected to have a larger battery to accommodate longer workout times.

Besides this improved tracking metrics, like ability to detect elevation while hiking, is expected. Reports have also suggested that the new range of Apple Watches will come come a body temperature sensor that will alert the user if they have a fever. This sensor is not going to give you exact readings, but will just alert you prompting you to use a thermometer to check.

The extreme sports model should be announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE.

