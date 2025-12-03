'We still sponsor H-1Bs': US tech firm targets IIT talent amid visa crackdown: Report

A US-based firm has mounted a highly visible recruitment campaign outside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, using bold hoardings to signal its commitment to H-1B visa sponsorship despite rising costs and restrictive immigration policies. This move comes amidst a changing landscape where the prospect of stricter visa rules and a substantial fee increase, notably a reported $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications, could deter foreign hiring.

Advertisement

A report by Bloomberg indicates that this AI recruitment firm's large advertisements, which are also visible at other top engineering colleges across India, carry messages such as "we still sponsor H-1Bs" and "$100K isn't going to stop us from hiring the best." This public declaration contrasts with the current political climate that has seen President Donald Trump taking a firm stance on the H-1B work visa, which allows foreign nationals, predominantly from India and China, to work in the United States.

For decades, IIT graduates have viewed a move to the US as the ultimate career aspiration, with many rising to lead global corporations. However, the recent visa uncertainties and the fallout from fee hikes are having a substantial impact. Some smaller US companies have reportedly paused their international hiring efforts. Conversely, this recruitment drive demonstrates that major firms, especially those needing highly skilled technology talent, are willing to bear the increased financial burden to secure the best graduates.

Advertisement

This development is occurring as India's domestic tech and start-up ecosystem rapidly expands. With major international corporations like Microsoft and Amazon establishing large technology centres in India, young engineers now have greater confidence in building successful careers and companies at home. Bloomberg report also noted that applications from Indian students to US colleges have already dropped since Trump resumed his presidency, indicating that a job in the US is no longer viewed as the sole pathway to success by the country's brightest young minds.