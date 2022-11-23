'Welcome to Twitter': Elon Musk hires an intern who hacked iPhones as a teen

Elon Musk has hired a new intern for Twitter. This new intern is known for his prior dealings with Tesla and also for hacking iPhones in his teenage years. The intern, named George Hotz, made a pitch to Elon Musk on Twitter, publically. Musk responded with a 'Let's talk'. The former iPhone hacker has now earned an 'internship' at Twitter and he has a specific set of tasks carved out for him at the social media company.
Hotz has taken up the daunting task of improving Twitter search dramatically. Apart from that he also wants to get rid of the pop-up that surfaces every time a user visits Twitter without logging in. Hotz has embraced a 12-week ultimatum to get these tasks in order.
Some of the responses to the last tweet are odd. I'm an intern trying to improve search, whatever feelings you have about Twitter and Elon are not about me.— George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 23, 2022
Think it's cool to get feedback. Not trying to get "free work" I just find this fun. Here to learn and improve things!
Hotz's History with Tesla
Hotz is not a stranger to Musk. Hotz had tried working with Tesla but since Musk kept changing the deal, he let the opportunity pass. It is surprising that Hotz has joined Twitter as an intern. Despite the position, he has been handed a very important task that of improving search on the platform.
