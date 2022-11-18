‘We’ll hire ex-Twitter employees’: Indian rival Koo to recruit employees fired by Elon Musk

Indian micro-blogging platform, Koo plans to step-up and hire ex-Twitter employees. This comes on the day when Twitter is reportedly witnessing a mass exodus of employees as Elon Musk’s ultimatum to his employees finally meets its deadline. Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka shared his intentions of hiring ex-Twitter employees as #RIPTwitter trend took hold in Twitter trends.

Bidawatka claimed that he is willing to take in the Twitter employees that have either been laid off or who have voluntarily left after Musk asked them to go ‘hardcore’ or leave. In his tweet he said, “Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression.”

Koo recently announced that it has crossed the 50 million downloads. The platform was launched in the month of March in 2020, at the cusp of Covid-19 pandemic in India. Koo has been pushing its way into regional areas by supporting regional languages.

Koo recently claimed that it has emerged as the second largest microblog available to the world, after Twitter. The company faces competition from platforms such as Twitter, Gettr, Truth Social, Mastodon and Parler.

Currently, Koo is available in 10 languages and has users from 100+ countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, Nigeria, UAE, Algeria, Nepal, Iran and India. Since the launch, Koo claims to have granted 7,500+ yellow ticks of eminence (equivalent of Twitter blue tick) and a lakhs of green self verification ticks.



