What is Arattai, the homegrown app that is challenging WhatsApp and Meta's dominance?

In a surprising turn of events for the Indian tech landscape, a homegrown messaging app named Arattai has surged to the number one spot on the country's app stores, momentarily eclipsing the colossal WhatsApp. This sudden rise comes amidst a fervent push for 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) digital products, heavily championed by government ministers and resonating with a growing user base keen on local alternatives.

Advertisement

Developed by the Chennai-based technology firm Zoho Corporation, Arattai is now at the centre of a heated debate: is this a fleeting moment of fame, or the beginning of a genuine challenge to Meta's seemingly unshakeable dominance in India?

We’re officially #1 in Social Networking on the App Store!

Big thanks to every single Arattai user for making this possible. 💛#StayConnected #Arattai pic.twitter.com/gqxPW108Nq — Arattai (@Arattai) September 27, 2025

What Exactly Is Arattai?

The name Arattai, which translates from Tamil as "casual chat," perfectly encapsulates its purpose. It's a messaging application designed to handle everyday personal and business communication. On the surface, it offers a suite of features that will be instantly familiar to any user of modern chat apps:

Advertisement

Core Messaging: One-on-one and group chats.

Voice and Video Calls: With the crucial addition of end-to-end encryption.

Media Sharing: The ability to send images, videos, documents, and other files.

Social Features: Instagram-like 'Stories' and broadcast 'Channels' for one-to-many communication, useful for creators and businesses.

Multi-device Support: The app is available on mobile and has clients for desktop and even Android TV.

The 'Swadeshi' Spark: Why the Sudden Surge?

Arattai's recent explosion in popularity can be traced directly to a significant boost from the Indian government. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently took to the social media platform X, urging citizens to switch to the app.

Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and ‘Made in India’.



Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps for staying connected with friends and family.… pic.twitter.com/Tptgbzgivg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 24, 2025

"Guided by Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps to stay connected with friends and family," Pradhan wrote, praising Arattai as "free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and 'Made in India'."

Advertisement

This endorsement wasn't an isolated incident. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also gave a nod to Arattai's parent company, highlighting that a recent government presentation was created using Zoho Show instead of Microsoft PowerPoint. This high-level backing has lent Arattai an air of official credibility, tapping into a potent vein of digital nationalism.

The Privacy Pitch vs. The Encryption Gap

What truly sets Arattai apart from its global rivals is parent company Zoho's firm stance on privacy. Unlike competitors who often leverage user data for advertising, Zoho has built its reputation on a business model that does not monetise personal information. For users growing wary of digital surveillance and data exploitation, this is a powerful selling point.

However, herein lies the app's most significant vulnerability and a potential deal-breaker for privacy advocates. Whilst Arattai's voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, its text messages are not.

This is the single biggest difference between Arattai and competitors like WhatsApp and Signal, where end-to-end encryption for all messages is the default standard. For any app claiming to be "secure and safe," the absence of message encryption is a glaring omission that could deter the very users it aims to attract.

Advertisement

The Billion-User Question: Can Arattai Dethrone WhatsApp?

Toppling WhatsApp in India is a gargantuan task. With over half a billion users, its network effect is deeply entrenched; people use it simply because everyone else uses it. Many have tried to challenge it, from Hike Messenger to Telegram, but none have managed to dislodge it.

So, what are Arattai's chances?

The Pros:

Government Backing: The 'Swadeshi' tag and ministerial endorsements provide unparalleled visibility.

Privacy Promise: A no-ads, no-data-selling model is a compelling alternative to Meta's ecosystem.

Current Momentum: Hitting number one, even briefly, builds incredible brand awareness.

The Cons:

The Encryption Gap: Without E2EE for messages, its security claims ring hollow for discerning users.

The Network Effect: Convincing entire families, workplaces, and social circles to switch is a monumental hurdle.

Scaling and Stability: Handling the traffic of millions of new users without performance issues is a major technical challenge.

Whilst Arattai's current success is a testament to the power of the 'Made in India' movement, its longevity is far from guaranteed. To move from a trending challenger to a genuine replacement, Zoho must urgently address the encryption deficit. If it can bridge that gap and ensure its infrastructure remains stable, Arattai has a fighting chance to carve out a significant niche. However, replacing WhatsApp outright remains, for now, a very tall order.