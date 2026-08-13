What is HiLight on Pixel 11 Pro? Google brings back the notification light, with a twist

How HiLight works on Pixel 11 Pro models

HiLight can use different colours and light patterns to communicate what your phone is doing. For example, when you ask Gemini something, the LEDs can indicate whether Gemini is listening, processing your request or responding.

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You can also assign custom colours to important contacts for incoming calls. This means you can recognise who is calling without immediately turning the phone over and checking the display.

The feature is currently focused on these core interactions, but Google says that is not where HiLight will stop.

More HiLight features are coming

Google has confirmed that more capabilities will be added to HiLight over time. One example it has specifically teased is message notifications from your favourite contacts.

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That could make the feature more useful if you want to stay aware of important messages while reducing the number of times you check your screen.

For now, Google is positioning HiLight as a way to stay connected without being distracted by your phone.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL price

The Pixel 11 Pro starts at approximately ₹1,19,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at around ₹1,34,999. Both models are available for pre-order, with retail availability scheduled from August 20.

Beyond HiLight, the Pro models also bring a brighter 3,600-nit display, upgraded cameras, up to 120x Pro Zoom and the new Tensor G6 chip.