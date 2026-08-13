Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
What is HiLight on Pixel 11 Pro? Google brings back the notification light, with a twist

What is HiLight on Pixel 11 Pro? Google brings back the notification light, with a twist

Google is teasing more ways to use HiLight on the Pixel 11 Pro, giving you quick visual cues for calls, messages and Gemini without checking your screen.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST
What is HiLight on Pixel 11 Pro? Google brings back the notification light, with a twistPixel 11 Pro’s HiLight LEDs offer quick visual cues for calls, messages and Gemini updates.

If you often keep your phone face down while working, you may not always want to pick it up just to check whether a notification is important. Google is trying to make those quick checks easier with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The new Pro models introduce HiLight, RGB LEDs built around the camera flash. Here’s what it does. 

Advertisement

How HiLight works on Pixel 11 Pro models

HiLight can use different colours and light patterns to communicate what your phone is doing. For example, when you ask Gemini something, the LEDs can indicate whether Gemini is listening, processing your request or responding.

Must Read: Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro launched in India: 10 things you need to know

You can also assign custom colours to important contacts for incoming calls. This means you can recognise who is calling without immediately turning the phone over and checking the display.

The feature is currently focused on these core interactions, but Google says that is not where HiLight will stop.

More HiLight features are coming

Google has confirmed that more capabilities will be added to HiLight over time. One example it has specifically teased is message notifications from your favourite contacts.

Advertisement

Must Read: Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and more

That could make the feature more useful if you want to stay aware of important messages while reducing the number of times you check your screen.

For now, Google is positioning HiLight as a way to stay connected without being distracted by your phone.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL price

The Pixel 11 Pro starts at approximately ₹1,19,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at around ₹1,34,999. Both models are available for pre-order, with retail availability scheduled from August 20. 

Beyond HiLight, the Pro models also bring a brighter 3,600-nit display, upgraded cameras, up to 120x Pro Zoom and the new Tensor G6 chip.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more