What is 'LOL' access? 3 trade secrets Apple says a former engineer took to OpenAI

Apple, on July 10, sued OpenAI, accusing the company of benefiting from its confidential information stolen by an ex-employee. In the lawsuit, the iPhone-maker has named Chang Liu, a former Apple iPhone engineer who had access to Apple's internal computer systems even after joining OpenAI.

The lawsuit alleges that Liu used that continued access to download sensitive company information, which Apple says included confidential or trade secret material. In addition, Apple claims that OpenAI benefited from this information.

Advertisement

What is ‘LOL’ access?

As per Apple’s 40-page lawsuit against OpenAI, the term "LOL access" was taken from an internal message sent by Liu after he allegedly discovered he could still access Apple's internal network storage even after leaving the company. The message reads, “LOL, I found out I can access the [network storage], so funny.”

The company further claims that Liu did not return his company-issued MacBook when he left the company. It also suggests that Liu stayed in contact with a former Apple colleague, Alyssa Peng, who continues to share internal updates to Liu after leaving the company.

Liu gained that access via a software bug, as per the lawsuit. This suggests that a flaw in Apple's systems allowed his access to remain active even though he was no longer an employee. Apple alleges he used this continued access after he had already started working at OpenAI.

Advertisement

3 Apple trade secrets Liu allegedly stole

Apple claims that Liu had access to its presentations, hardware designs, manufacturing details, and test protocols, while he was working with OpenAI. The company also claims that OpenAI poached several former Apple employees. It mentioned that OpenAI allegedly encouraged job applicants from Apple to bring confidential information during the hiring process.

Apple alleges that OpenAI asked candidates to bring physical Apple prototypes, share proprietary manufacturing processes, and provide access to Apple's supplier network. Apple further alleges that this confidential information helped OpenAI accelerate its own secret consumer hardware projects.

However, OpenAI rejected all these claims, saying, “We have no interest in other companies’ trade secrets. We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

