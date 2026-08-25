What is Ox Alpha? Mysterious AI model sparks internet buzz, but who made it?

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What is Ox Alpha?

Ox Alpha has emerged as a mysterious AI model, which is said to have powerful capabilities. Curran revealed that it is a long-horizon multimodal AI model, meaning it can handle complex tasks with multiple types of data, such as text and images.

It reportedly has a 1-million-token context window, meaning it can process a large amount of information in a single interaction. The model is built to perform tasks like coding, long-running agentic tasks, and production-level workloads, as per OpenRouter.

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🥷 New stealth model: Ox Alpha



Ox Alpha is a frontier model built for efficient coding, sustained agentic work, and real-world production use.



- 1M token context window

- Text, image, and video input



Try it now and share feedback to improve the model! https://t.co/tU5lmZrO5z — OpenRouter (@OpenRouter) August 20, 2026

In an independent 10-task coding test, Ox Alpha solved 8 of 10 tasks, compared with 65% for Fable 5, 62% for GLM-5, 52% for GPT-5, and 62% for Grok 4. However, this is a small, vendor-presented comparison rather than a broadly established benchmark.

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Who built the Ox Alpha model?

While the developer has decided to remain anonymous, the developer community and people on social media are quite curious about the Ox Alpha model. Many suspect that it is Z.ai’s unreleased GLM model, possibly a GLM-5.3 variant. Others also point to Microsoft’s unreleased MAI model. However, there is no public confirmation about the developer's identity as of now.

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Now, it is advised to treat the model as an experimental preview because its operator, long-term pricing, service guarantees, benchmark performance, and data-handling arrangements remain unclear.