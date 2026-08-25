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What is Ox Alpha? Mysterious AI model sparks internet buzz, but who made it?

What is Ox Alpha? Mysterious AI model sparks internet buzz, but who made it?

Ox Alpha has emerged as a mysterious AI model, which is said to have powerful capabilities for handling complex tasks with multiple types of data, such as text and images.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 12:59 PM IST
What is Ox Alpha? Mysterious AI model sparks internet buzz, but who made it?Ox Alpha has a 1 million-token context window, meaning it can process large amount of information in a single interaction.

A new mysterious AI model named “Ox Alpha” appeared on OpenRouter, creating buzz around its advanced capabilities and who might be the creator. OpenRouter lists the model as a “stealth model”, highlighting that its creator has not been publicly identified. It is also said that Ox Alpha is developed and operated by an anonymous third-party provider, who has chosen to remain anonymous during this preview.

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Patrick Collison, Stripe’s CEO, also called the model “very impressive.” In addition, the majority of the speculation is around China. AI analyst Andrew Curran shared an X post suspecting that GLM, an AI model family, had released a new model. However, there was no clear answer about its origins.

Must read: Anthropic's Claude has some tricks ChatGPT doesn’t: Key features explained

What is Ox Alpha?

Ox Alpha has emerged as a mysterious AI model, which is said to have powerful capabilities. Curran revealed that it is a long-horizon multimodal AI model, meaning it can handle complex tasks with multiple types of data, such as text and images.

It reportedly has a 1-million-token context window, meaning it can process a large amount of information in a single interaction. The model is built to perform tasks like coding, long-running agentic tasks, and production-level workloads, as per OpenRouter.

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In an independent 10-task coding test, Ox Alpha solved 8 of 10 tasks, compared with 65% for Fable 5, 62% for GLM-5, 52% for GPT-5, and 62% for Grok 4. However, this is a small, vendor-presented comparison rather than a broadly established benchmark.

Must read: Google tops AI trust rankings, OpenAI and Anthropic struggles to keep up

Who built the Ox Alpha model?

While the developer has decided to remain anonymous, the developer community and people on social media are quite curious about the Ox Alpha model. Many suspect that it is Z.ai’s unreleased GLM model, possibly a GLM-5.3 variant. Others also point to Microsoft’s unreleased MAI model. However, there is no public confirmation about the developer's identity as of now.

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Now, it is advised to treat the model as an experimental preview because its operator, long-term pricing, service guarantees, benchmark performance, and data-handling arrangements remain unclear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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