What is WhatsApp Delta and why should you not download it

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps globally. And while it has been adding more features to the platform consistently over the years, it lacks some useful ones that rival messaging apps offer.

Most of these missing features involve customisations and editing tools and there are many third-party developers in the app market who have created modded versions of WhatsApp that include these missing features. Sounds pretty handy, right? Well, it is, but using these modified versions could get you into trouble.

Of the many modded versions available for download right now, WhatsApp Delta or GBWhatsApp Delta, created by DeltaLabs Studio, has been in the news lately.

WhatsApp Delta has recently become popular because of the features it offers like automatic replies, compatibility with all sticker apps, the ability to send large video files (as large as 50MB), text fonts, themes, the option to remove the forwarded message tag, etc. You can also hide typing notification and online status on WhatsApp Delta. Amongst all this, the most popular feature on WhatsApp Delta is the ability to modify/edit a sent message.

Now, you cannot download WhatsApp Delta from the App Store or the Play Store since both these app stores do not allow modified apps. You can download the WhatsApp Delta mod from third-party app stores and the APK file for the app is also available online. Most of these third-party app stores show high ratings for WhatsApp Delta making most people feel that’s it is safe to download and use it. The app can run on any phone that’s on Android 2.2 and above.

WhatsApp does not allow modded versions of its apps and can permanently ban accounts if users are found using these. The platform has stated on its FAQ page that if users do not switch to using the official app after being temporarily banned, they can get permanently banned from using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp calls modded apps like WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp Delta/GB WhatsApp unsupported apps and has advised users to steer clear off these, warning them that since the company does not support third-party modded apps, it cannot offer security on these.

Also Read: WhatsApp may now allow users to delete messages for everyone 7 days after sending them

Also Read: WhatsApp will soon let users create their own stickers on the app