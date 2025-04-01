WhatsApp banned 9.7 million Indian accounts in February: Here’s why

WhatsApp has banned more than 9.7 million accounts in India during February 2025, citing violations of its Terms of Service, the company revealed in its latest Monthly Safety Report. Of these, over 1.4 million were proactively removed before any user complaints were filed.

The Meta-owned platform, which has more than 500 million users in India, attributed the sweeping action to its investment in AI-driven moderation and advanced reporting tools.

“Over the years, WhatsApp has consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” said a company spokesperson.

The report was published in line with India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and details the scale and nature of abusive behaviour on the platform.

What Gets You Banned?

While many bans stem from user reports, WhatsApp also uses automated detection to spot suspicious behaviour. Here’s what could land you in trouble:

• Spamming and automation: Using bots or third-party apps to send bulk messages is a surefire way to get banned.

• Unwanted group additions: Adding people to groups without their consent, especially if they repeatedly exit, is considered intrusive.

• Unsolicited messaging: Messaging people using data scraped from unauthorised sources or continuing after they’ve asked you to stop can raise red flags.

• Fake news forwarding: Over-forwarding unverified or misleading content contributes to bans under WhatsApp’s misinformation checks.

• Misuse of broadcast lists: If too many people report your broadcasts, you risk account suspension.

In addition to enforcement, the company is urging users to use the app more responsibly. Some of the key safety tips include:

• Always ask before adding someone to a group.

• Respect requests to stop messaging.

• Avoid forwarding messages you can’t verify.

• Use broadcast lists sparingly.

• Stay within WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, which prohibit harassment, defamation, and sharing false information.

Banned by Mistake? You Can Appeal

If you believe your account was unfairly banned, you can file an appeal directly through the app by entering a 6-digit code sent via SMS and submitting a review request. WhatsApp promises a response after completing the evaluation.