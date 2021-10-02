WhatsApp banned over 20 lakh accounts in India in Aug, reveals compliance report

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed in its monthly compliance report that it banned 20.7 lakh accounts in India in August complying with the new IT rules 2021.

The data also showed that the messaging platform received 420 grievance reports during the month. One of the main reasons behind the ban of the said accounts happened because of the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messages.

WhatsApp compliance report further revealed that it received 420 user reports spanning across ban appeal (222), account support (105), product support (42), other support (34) and safety (17) during the month of August. However, of the total 421 reports, WhatsApp took action against 41 accounts.

The report stated that once the messaging app gets user complaints through the grievance channel, it deploys tools and resources to thwart harmful behaviour on the platform.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action was taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. Our top focus is preventing accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale," WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

"We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages. Majority of users who reach out to us are either aiming to have their account restored following an action to ban them or reaching out for product or account support," the spokesperson added.

WhatsApp had earlier revealed that it had banned more than three million accounts in 46 days, between June 16 and July 31, in order to prevent online abuse.

The messaging app took action against violating accounts based on the reports and complaints received through the grievance channels.

WhatsApp keeps a record of accounts that have a high rate of messages and subsequently bans millions of such accounts undertaking this kind of abuse in India and worldwide. More than 95% of accounts that deal with automated or bulk messaging face bans in India.

"The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," read the report by WhatsApp.

