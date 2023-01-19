WhatsApp begins testing new feature, voice recordings as status updates

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has started testing a new feature that will allow users to post voice recordings as status updates. This feature, which is currently in the beta testing phase, would allow users to record and post voice messages that are visible to their contacts for up to 24 hours.

The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, is in a slow release phase to the beta testers so everyone won’t have access to it. The company has been apparently working on the feature since last year and is finally coming closer to a stable release.

Presently, only images and videos can be posted as WhatsApp status, and this feature will give users a new way of expressing themselves and sharing their thoughts with their contacts. Once the feature is released, users will be able to record a voice note and post it as their status.

In recent years, WhatsApp has also introduced a number of new features, such as the ability to make payments, share location, and share documents. Additionally, WhatsApp has also launched a business version of the app, called WhatsApp Business, which allows small and medium-sized businesses to communicate with their customers and clients more effectively.

One of the key features of WhatsApp is its end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and the recipient can read the messages. This has made it a popular choice for people who want to keep their communications private.

Overall, WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion monthly active users.

