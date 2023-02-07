WhatsApp brings 5 new features to Status updates; 'Private Audience' to 'Voice Status' check all additions

WhatsApp has introduced a set of new features for its popular Status feature. The new features include a Private Audience Selector, which allows users to select the privacy settings for each status they share.

Voice Status has been added, allowing users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp Status. Status Reactions will allow users to quickly respond to status updates from friends and close contacts using one of eight emojis. The platform has also added Status Profile Rings for New Updates, which will show around a contact's profile picture whenever they share a status update.

The ring will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info, ensuring that users never miss a status update from a loved one. Finally, the new Link Previews on Status feature allows users to see a visual preview of the link content when they post a link on their status. The updates are rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Here are the five new features coming to WhatsApp Status:



Private Audience Selector: This feature gives you the flexibility to control who sees your status updates. You can choose the audience for each status and the privacy setting will be saved for future updates.

Voice Status: WhatsApp now allows you to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds in your status. This is a great way to share personal updates in a more natural and expressive way.

Status Reactions: Responding to status updates just got easier with the addition of status reactions. Swipe up and tap on one of eight emojis to quickly react to a status. You can still reply with text, voice messages, stickers, and more.

Status Profile Rings: Never miss a status update from your loved ones with the new status profile ring. The ring will appear around your contact's profile picture whenever they update their status and will be visible in chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info.

Link Previews on Status: When you post a link in your status, you'll now see a visual preview of the link content, just like when you send a message. This makes your statuses look better and provides a better idea of what the link is about before your contacts click.

