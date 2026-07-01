WhatsApp brings back a BBM-style idea: Usernames, PIN-like keys to replace phone number sharing

WhatsApp is preparing one of its biggest identity-related changes yet, allowing users to connect through unique usernames instead of revealing their phone numbers.

The Meta-owned messaging platform will begin rolling out the feature gradually over the coming months, with some users already being allowed to reserve handles ahead of a wider launch later this year.

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Must read: WhatsApp Username rules explained: Allowed characters, length, and restrictions you need to know

The move is reminiscent of BlackBerry Messenger, or BBM, which allowed users to add contacts using a unique BlackBerry PIN rather than exchanging phone numbers. WhatsApp’s version builds on that idea by combining usernames with optional numeric keys and new anti-spam safeguards.

Under the new system, users will be able to choose whether they want to be found and contacted only through their usernames. Their phone numbers will no longer need to be visible to people they are messaging for the first time.

“We have designed this as a core privacy feature,” Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s vice president of product, said.

Unlike social media platforms, WhatsApp will not create a public directory of usernames or offer autocomplete suggestions. A person will need to know another user’s exact handle to contact them for the first time.

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“When someone new walks into your life – a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event – sharing a phone number can feel like a big step,” WhatsApp said in a company blog post.

“That’s because a phone number is personal and it’s tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits.”

A username plus a key

WhatsApp is also introducing optional username keys, which will work as short numeric codes attached to a handle.

A user who enables the feature can require a new contact to know both the username and the associated key before initiating a conversation. This adds another layer of protection against strangers, scammers and accounts attempting to guess usernames.

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The system has similarities with BlackBerry’s BBM PIN, a unique alphanumeric identifier that users could share to connect without disclosing their mobile numbers. WhatsApp’s approach, however, gives users more control by making the additional key optional and allowing it to work alongside a chosen username.

The platform said it is also placing limits on the number of new people an account can contact. The safeguard is intended to stop spam accounts from messaging a large number of users in a short period.

WhatsApp said its systems can detect and block patterns of abuse, while the new contact limits could make it harder for scammers to run large-scale messaging campaigns.

How to reserve a username

WhatsApp usernames will have to contain between three and 35 characters. Companies, creators and organisations with existing Instagram or Facebook accounts will be given an opportunity to claim matching usernames on WhatsApp.

Must read: WhatsApp Usernames are here: Here's how to reserve yours before someone else does

The company will also hold back some handles associated with celebrities, public figures, government organisations and other high-profile entities to reduce the risk of impersonation.

To reserve a username, eligible users will need to install the latest version of WhatsApp and go to Settings, followed by Account and Username.

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The reservation process must be completed on a smartphone and will not initially be available through WhatsApp Web or the desktop application.

WhatsApp has not announced a country-wise launch schedule. Users will receive an in-app notification when the feature becomes available in their market.