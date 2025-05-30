WhatsApp brings new features to Status Updates: Collages, music and stickers are here

WhatsApp is introducing a suite of new features to make its Status updates more interactive, creative, and personal. With a focus on enhancing visual storytelling and social engagement, the Meta-owned messaging app is rolling out four key tools: photo collages, music stickers, photo-to-sticker conversion, and the interactive “Add Yours” prompt.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Look at the New WhatsApp Status Features

1. Layouts for Collages

Users can now create a collage of up to six photos directly within WhatsApp. The built-in editing tools allow for custom arrangements, making it easier to share multiple moments in a single, well-designed update.

2. Music Stickers and Song Status

WhatsApp is expanding its music capabilities by letting users share a song as their status or turn it into a music sticker. These stickers can be overlaid on other content, like selfies or scenic shots, adding an audio dimension to status updates.

3. Turn Photos Into Stickers

With the new Photo Stickers tool, users can convert any image into a custom sticker. These stickers can be resized, cropped, and reshaped to suit the update, allowing for more personalised, creative posts.

Advertisement

4. Add Yours: A Social Chain Reaction

The interactive Add Yours feature brings a collaborative twist to WhatsApp Status. Users can post a prompt, such as “Throwback Thursday” or “Best coffee moment,” and invite contacts to respond with their own photos or videos. These responses can be reshared, creating a chain of engagement within users’ social circles.

According to WhatsApp, the new features are part of ongoing efforts to make the app a richer and more expressive space for communication. The rollout will begin soon and reach all users in the coming months.