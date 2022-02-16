WhatsApp changed its contact list UI, then rolled back the update

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature through an update that changed how users could view their in-app contact lists. The update brought in two options for the messaging app’s contacts list view -- one called ‘Frequently contacted’, and the other was called ‘Recent chats’.

As the names describe, this is exactly how the contact list was divided post the updates and the idea behind this was to make it easier for users to access their favourite contacts and their most recent conversations as well.

While, on paper, the idea does not sound bad at all, users were not pleased and many took to Twitter to express their displeasure. One user straight up called it “horrible” while another pointed out that this update made the interface look cluttered. Most users added that they did not find the list for frequent contacts useful.

The new contacts page feels so so cluttery.I wanna look up my contacts serially in a proper alphabetical way. I don't wanna see who i frequently contact with or the groups I'm member of at the beginning of the page. Please revert this update to the last contacts list @WhatsApp — Infernal.Relic28 (@siddhartha_a31) February 8, 2022

Horrible, I just want to find new contacts in alphabetic order — Aran Leite (@hyoretsu) February 8, 2022

Prior to this update, WhatsApp contacts page did not have such Frequent or Recent chats demarcations and all the contacts were listed in simple alphabetical order. The rationale behind the new user interface for the contacts list was not incorrect, but it was just easier for users to search for people in the older one. The new dual lists added one more step in the process of accessing contacts, making the whole process drag on longer.

Following this, it appears WhatsApp has decided to roll things back to as they were.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9, which was recently released through Google Play Beta Program, brings in an update that changes the contact list to as it used to be. Besides this, the latest update really doesn’t add or change much in the app.

This is one of WhatsApp’s latest updates and probably the only one that has been rolled back lately. The Meta-owned messaging platform has added a new voice call interface recently that shows a rounded rectangular background with the contact’s name, number, profile picture, and duration of the call on top. It is also expected to roll out iMessage-type message reactions soon.

Also Read: WhatsApp may soon allow users to set Facebook-like cover photos

Also Read: Multi-device WhatsApp feature is great, but Gehraiyaan murder saga shows it is also a privacy risk