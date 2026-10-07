WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, but this Android setting can limit Google AI access: Here’s how to turn it off

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What happens when Google’s AI features are enabled

Google’s on-screen AI features are available on Android and can view information displayed on the screen while you are using an app. On WhatsApp, this can include messages visible in a conversation as well as notifications. The information is processed by Google under its terms of service and privacy policies, which may include cloud processing. WhatsApp itself does not receive the suggestions generated by these Google AI features.

This does not change WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp says personal chats remain encrypted by default, meaning people outside the conversation cannot normally read or share them. However, if you choose to use Google’s on-screen AI features, visible WhatsApp messages and notifications are shared with those features.

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How to stop Google AI from accessing WhatsApp

Follow these steps on your Android phone:

1. Open Settings on your Android phone.

2. Tap Apps.

3. Select WhatsApp from the list of apps.

4. Look for Screen access.

5. Tap Proactive Assistance.

6. Turn off Proactive Assistance for WhatsApp.

Once disabled, Google’s on-screen AI features will no longer have access to information displayed in WhatsApp through this setting. You can continue using other Google AI features, including the Gemini voice assistant.

The change applies specifically to WhatsApp. You can still use other Google AI features, including the Gemini voice assistant, after turning off Proactive Assistance for WhatsApp.