WhatsApp could soon allow you to link Instagram profile to your accounts

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to link their Instagram profiles directly to their WhatsApp accounts. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.7.10.70 and is currently being tested by a limited group of beta testers.

According to reports, once implemented, users will be able to display their Instagram profile links beneath their WhatsApp profile picture and name. This would make it easier for contacts to find and connect with them across Meta’s platforms. The feature will remain optional, allowing users to decide whether they want to link their Instagram accounts or keep them separate.

Users will also have the ability to control who can see their linked Instagram profile using WhatsApp’s existing privacy settings. The options will reportedly include ‘Everyone,’ ‘My contacts,’ ‘My contacts except,’ and ‘Nobody,’ ensuring that users can manage their visibility preferences.

At present, Instagram is the only supported platform, but there is speculation that WhatsApp may extend this feature to other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Threads in the future.

The feature is currently accessible only to select beta testers through Apple’s TestFlight programme. WABetaInfo suggests that it is still under development and could be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming weeks. A similar feature had previously been available in preview mode for WhatsApp for iOS but was not widely released. Notably, WhatsApp Business already allows users to manually link their Instagram profiles through a separate authentication process.

WhatsApp has not announced when the feature will be available to all iOS users or whether it will extend to Android devices.