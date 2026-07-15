WhatsApp could soon let iPhone users back up chats without iCloud

WhatsApp is reportedly developing an iCloud alternative for iPhone chat backups. It suggests that WhatsApp is building its own cloud storage option where iPhone users can back up their chats. Previously, users relied on Apple’s iCloud to save their chat history and restore it when switching or resetting their iPhones.

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According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Cloud backup option is still under development, as reference code was discovered in the latest beta version. It suggests that users will have a chat backup option that may appear in WhatsApp's Chat Backup menu, allowing users to switch backup locations without leaving the app. However, iCloud backup may still remain as a default option.

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WhatsApp Cloud backup

Reportedly, WhatsApp is said to offer free cloud storage of up to 2GB. For additional storage, users may have to pay about $0.99 (roughly Rs 85–Rs 90) per month for 50GB of cloud storage. This is similar to Apple's basic iCloud+ subscription, which costs Rs 75 for 50GB of cloud storage.

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There are also expectations around a 1TB storage plan for users who need significantly more space. However, it is yet to be confirmed by Meta.

If WhatsApp releases a cloud storage feature, it may offer automatic end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp's cloud; this way, all backed-up data will remain encrypted.

In comparison, iCloud backups are not automatically end-to-end encrypted for everyone. However, Apple offers Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which is an optional feature that extends end-to-end encryption to iCloud data.

Must read: Your iPad can now be your main WhatsApp device; Here's how

Alongside WhatsApp Cloud backup, the platform may also include a passkey, which is biometric authentication or a device PIN to secure the backup chats.

WhatsApp paid subscription

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Did you know? WhatsApp was not always free to use; during its initial days, it charged users about $1 per year as a subscription fee, and later removed that fee in 2016. Fast forward to 2026, WhatsApp has officially announced its ‘Plus’ subscription plan, which starts at Rs 79 per month in India.

Now, if WhatsApp introduces a cloud service, it could bundle the feature into WhatsApp Plus, giving subscribers additional cloud storage for chat backups as part of their monthly plan.

