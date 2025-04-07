WhatsApp experiments with mute and privacy controls for Android calls

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh batch of experimental features to enhance the audio and video calling experience on Android. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the updates were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.10.16 and include a mute button for incoming voice calls, a privacy-first video call option, and emoji reactions during live calls.

The first new feature is a mute option that appears in the notification panel during an incoming voice call. This enables users to silence their microphone before picking up the call, which is potentially useful in noisy environments or if you’re mid-conversation elsewhere. The utility might not be immediately obvious to all users, but it could prove helpful in professional or crowded settings.

The second feature could have broader appeal. WhatsApp now lets users disable their camera before accepting a video call. This small but significant change gives users a few seconds to compose themselves or opt out of appearing on-screen altogether, especially handy when receiving calls from unknown contacts or at unexpected moments. It also reinforces WhatsApp’s ongoing emphasis on user privacy and control.

The third addition is all about real-time engagement. WhatsApp is testing emoji reactions during video calls, allowing participants to send expressive responses without interrupting the conversation. Think of it as the virtual equivalent of nodding or laughing, without needing to unmute or speak.

Currently, these features are available only to a limited group of beta testers, but Meta is expected to expand access to more Android users in the coming weeks. There’s no word yet on when or if these tools will make their way to the iOS version of WhatsApp.