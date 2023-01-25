WhatsApp for MacBook, iMacs coming soon; how to access it now

Good news for Mac users everywhere. The WhatsApp native Mac app is now available to beta users. This is a step forward for the popular messaging platform, which previously only ran as a web application in Safari or Chrome browsers on Apple’s range of laptops and desktops.

The new native app is available as a public beta on the Mac App Store, so all Mac users can now take advantage of the features that come with the native app. This includes support for notifications, the ability to access conversations from multiple devices, and the convenience of having a dedicated app for WhatsApp.

To use WhatsApp for Mac, users first need to download and install the app on their computer. Next, they need to open the app and scan the QR code using the WhatsApp app on their smartphone. Once the code is scanned, the user is logged in and can start using WhatsApp on their Mac.

The interface of the app looks very familiar, with a sidebar for navigation, a search bar for quickly accessing conversations, and an easy-to-use messaging window for sending messages and viewing attachments.

The app also has a few performance improvements that make it much faster than the web version. This includes improved loading times, a more responsive interface, and the ability to quickly find or start conversations.

The new native Mac app beta is a great addition to the platform, and it will make it much easier for Mac users to enjoy the features of the popular messaging service. The app is still in beta, so there may be some bugs or issues.

Earlier, the native macOS app was accessible via TestFlight, a platform provided by Apple for beta testing of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps. Developers can invite users to test their apps and provide feedback before the apps are released to the public. TestFlight allows for easy installation and updates of the beta app, as well as the ability for developers to receive crash reports and in-app feedback from testers.

Now that the app is in public beta, anyone can download it directly from WhatsApp's website.

WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging app that allows users to exchange messages, make voice and video calls, and share photos and other media. It was first released in 2009 and is now one of the most popular messaging apps in the world with over 2 billion users.

