WhatsApp gets a new bill payment feature in India: What you can pay and how it works

The rollout adds another utility to WhatsApp’s payments feature, with users able to view past and upcoming bills, manage multiple accounts and choose how they want to pay. The feature is being rolled out gradually across India and will reach Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp brings bill payments to India

With the new feature, you can access Bill Payments by tapping the ₹ icon at the top of WhatsApp’s home screen. Bills are pre-fetched, while billers previously paid through WhatsApp appear on Payments Home for one-tap access.

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The feature also lets you manage bills for your home, office and family under a single provider. The most-used bill categories automatically appear on Payments Home, while a “See All” option lets you browse the full list of more than 20 categories.

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Payment types available on WhatsApp

You can pay your bills using UPI, debit cards or credit cards, allowing you to select your preferred payment mode. Covering services such as electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card and loan repayments.

To make a payment, open WhatsApp, tap the ₹ icon, select your bill category and biller, then add and confirm your account details. WhatsApp will fetch the bill amount and required details before you select a payment mode and confirm the payment.

WhatsApp expands everyday services

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India, said the company wants bill payments to be as effortless as sending a message and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the country.

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WhatsApp already supports phone recharges, metro-ticket bookings and access to citizen services through government chatbots. Bill payments add another essential, high-frequency task to the platform.

The feature is gradually rolling out across India and will be available to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.